These 9 Chick-fil-A Locations May Shutdown In New York
A new proposed bill could end up forcing Chick-fil-A to close several locations in New York.
The new bill was proposed last week and it would require all restaurants that operate at rest stops along the Thruway to be open seven days a week.
Chick-fil-A's current corprate policy is that all stores are closed on Sundays. The policy has been in place since 1946, due to Chick-fil-A's founder's religious beliefs.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
The founder of the chicken restaurant was a devout Southern Baptist and mandated that the company wouldn't force their employees to work on the Sabbath.
According to their website, here are the current Chick-fil-A locations that are inside a rest stop along the Thruway in New York State.
NY State Thruway - Pattersonville Travel Plaza
Mile Post 168 West
NY State Thruway
Pattersonville, NY 12137
NY State Thruway - Ardsley Travel Plaza
Mile 6
NY State Thruway
Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706
NY State Thruway - Chittenango Travel Plaza
2188 Tag Road
NY State Thruway
Chittenango, NY 13037
NY State Thruway - Clifton Springs Travel Plaza
State Route 96
NY State Thruway
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315) 933-1752
NY State Thruway - Iroquois Travel Plaza
2576 State Route 5S
NY State Thruway
Little Falls, NY 13365
NY State Thruway - New Baltimore Travel Plaza
Mile Post 127 North & South
NY State Thruway
Hannacroix, NY 12087
NY State Thruway - Plattekill Travel Plaza
Mile Post 65 North
NY State Thruway
Plattekill, NY 12589
NY State Thruway - Sloatsburg Travel Plaza
Mile Post 33 North
NY State Thruway
Sloatsburg, NY 10974
NY State Thruway - Warners Travel Plaza
Mile 292
NY State Thruway
Warners, NY 13164
As for now, Chick-fil-A will continue to operate six days a week at rest stops along the Thruway in New York, but if the bill is signed into law, it may force Chick-fil-A to change their policy or close down the stores located at rest stops along the Thruway in New York State.
5 New York Restaurants To Avoid If You Want Fast Service
Gallery Credit: Dave fields
6 Buffalo Restaurants That Were On The Food Network
Gallery Credit: Dave fields
10 Southtowns Restaurants That Northtowners Will Drive To
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields