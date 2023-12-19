These 9 Chick-fil-A Locations May Shutdown In New York

A new proposed bill could end up forcing Chick-fil-A to close several locations in New York.

The new bill was proposed last week and it would require all restaurants that operate at rest stops along the Thruway to be open seven days a week.

Chick-fil-A's current corprate policy is that all stores are closed on Sundays. The policy has been in place since 1946, due to Chick-fil-A's founder's religious beliefs.

The founder of the chicken restaurant was a devout Southern Baptist and mandated that the company wouldn't force their employees to work on the Sabbath.

According to their website, here are the current Chick-fil-A locations that are inside a rest stop along the Thruway in New York State.

NY State Thruway - Pattersonville Travel Plaza

Mile Post 168 West

NY State Thruway

Pattersonville, NY 12137

NY State Thruway - Ardsley Travel Plaza

Mile 6

NY State Thruway

Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

NY State Thruway - Chittenango Travel Plaza

2188 Tag Road

NY State Thruway

Chittenango, NY 13037

NY State Thruway - Clifton Springs Travel Plaza

State Route 96

NY State Thruway

Clifton Springs, NY 14432

(315) 933-1752

NY State Thruway - Iroquois Travel Plaza

2576 State Route 5S

NY State Thruway

Little Falls, NY 13365

NY State Thruway - New Baltimore Travel Plaza

Mile Post 127 North & South

NY State Thruway

Hannacroix, NY 12087

NY State Thruway - Plattekill Travel Plaza

Mile Post 65 North

NY State Thruway

Plattekill, NY 12589

NY State Thruway - Sloatsburg Travel Plaza

Mile Post 33 North

NY State Thruway

Sloatsburg, NY 10974

NY State Thruway - Warners Travel Plaza

Mile 292

NY State Thruway

Warners, NY 13164

As for now, Chick-fil-A will continue to operate six days a week at rest stops along the Thruway in New York, but if the bill is signed into law, it may force Chick-fil-A to change their policy or close down the stores located at rest stops along the Thruway in New York State.

