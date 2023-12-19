These 9 Chick-fil-A Locations May Shutdown In New York

A new proposed bill could end up forcing Chick-fil-A to close several locations in New York.

The new bill was proposed last week and it would require all restaurants that operate at rest stops along the Thruway to be open seven days a week.

Chick-fil-A's current corprate policy is that all stores are closed on Sundays. The policy has been in place since 1946, due to Chick-fil-A's founder's religious beliefs.

The founder of the chicken restaurant was a devout Southern Baptist and mandated that the company wouldn't force their employees to work on the Sabbath.

According to their website, here are the current Chick-fil-A locations that are inside a rest stop along the Thruway in New York State.

NY State Thruway - Pattersonville Travel Plaza
Mile Post 168 West
NY State Thruway
Pattersonville, NY 12137

NY State Thruway - Ardsley Travel Plaza
Mile 6
NY State Thruway
Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

NY State Thruway - Chittenango Travel Plaza
2188 Tag Road
NY State Thruway
Chittenango, NY 13037

NY State Thruway - Clifton Springs Travel Plaza
State Route 96
NY State Thruway
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315) 933-1752

NY State Thruway - Iroquois Travel Plaza
2576 State Route 5S
NY State Thruway
Little Falls, NY 13365

NY State Thruway - New Baltimore Travel Plaza
Mile Post 127 North & South
NY State Thruway
Hannacroix, NY 12087

NY State Thruway - Plattekill Travel Plaza
Mile Post 65 North
NY State Thruway
Plattekill, NY 12589

NY State Thruway - Sloatsburg Travel Plaza
Mile Post 33 North
NY State Thruway
Sloatsburg, NY 10974

NY State Thruway - Warners Travel Plaza
Mile 292
NY State Thruway
Warners, NY 13164


As for now, Chick-fil-A will continue to operate six days a week at rest stops along the Thruway in New York, but if the bill is signed into law, it may force Chick-fil-A to change their policy or close down the stores located at rest stops along the Thruway in New York State.

