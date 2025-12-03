🚨Police pursuit from Trenton ends in rollover crash in Bucks County

🚨AR-15 style rifle found outside the supsect's car

🚨Suspect facing eluding and weapons charges awaits extradition back to NJ

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A red BMW being followed by police on Route 1 reached speeds of 100 mph before winding up rolling down a Bucks County embankment Monday night.

Trenton police followed a red BMW speeding away from Walnut Street after hearing gunshots around 8:40 p.m. The driver of the BMW refused to stop and sped across the Route 1 bridge in Pennsylvania and the officers ended the chase.

Officers in Falls Township soon located the car overturned in the area of Woolston Drive and Stony Hill Road just off Business Route 1 (Lincoln Highway). An AR-15 style rifle was on the ground outside the car.

Suspect jailed after injuries treated

Officers found the driver, identified as Alix Eugene, 26, a short time later walking along Lincoln Highway a block away to the south in a tunnel at Tyburn Road. Eugene was treated for injuries at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was first arraigned and then sent to the Bucks County prison.

"Numerous" spent shell casings were found by Trenton police on the 200 block of Walnut Street but no one was reported struck. Eugene is being held on eluding and weapons-related charges while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Police departments asked anyone with information about the case to call 609-989-4155 or 215-949-9120.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom