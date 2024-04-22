Bensalem, Pa. police make 14 retail arrests in a week

🚨 The thefts ranged from $20 to $1,800 worth of merchandise

BENSALEM, Pa. — Police and business owners appear to be following through on their promise to get tough on retail theft with 14 arrests in the past week.

The thefts range between $20 worth of merchandise stolen from a Wawa to $1,830 at Target. Each represents a loss to the owner of the business and a crime committed.

"Bensalem Township police have zero tolerance for retail thefts and will arrest anyone who is detained or identified as committing these types of crimes," police said in a statement.

Teaming up to combat retail theft

With retail thefts on the rise overall Bensalem police and the Bensalem Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) partnered for a campaign called "Bensalem Secure," warning thieves of the consequences of shoplifting.

“Our goal is to bring our business community together in collaboration with law enforcement to reduce theft with practical and sustainable solutions," BEDC Executive Director Bob Norkus said in a statement.

A hotline has also been created at 888-826-7471 for employees to report internal and external theft.

New office

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law that passed with bipartisan support creating a first-degree felony offense, which can result in up to 20 years in prison, for thieves who steal $50,000 worth of goods and intend to resell them.

The bill also created the Office of Deputy Attorney General for Organized Retail Crime Theft to pursue the leaders of these criminal rings.

