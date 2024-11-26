Morrisville vs. Bristol Thanksgiving football game canceled

🏈 Both teams had top ranking in the PIAA playoffs

🏈 The first game Thanksgiving game was played in 1928

🏈 Morrisville forfeited the game giving Bristol the win

A traditional Thanksgiving high school matchup that started nearly a century ago has been canceled for this year.

The game between the Morrisville High School Bulldogs and Bristol High Warriors was called off "out of concern for student safety and lack of available/eligible players," according to a message on the Morrisville school district Facebook page. Morrisville forfeited the game to Bristol who would have hosted.

Both teams had successful seasons and were ranked #1 in their respective Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) playoff brackets and fell hard in the second round. Morrisville lost to Belmont Charter 28-7 in Class 1A. In Class 2A Bristol came up short against Lansdale Catholic 35-17.

Morrisville head football coach Mitch Cohen told the Bucks County Courier Times that that his team only had 14 players available to play due to ineligibility and vacations. He said the decision was made by the administration.

Bristol will make the best of a bad situation, head coach Mike Ciotti told the Courier-Times. Many players had relatives from out-of-town coming to the game so the team will play a scrimmage Wednesday afternoon that will include the senior recognition activities scheduled for the game.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These 6 Lubbock Buffets Smack Hard AF Mmmmmm. Foooood. Gallery Credit: Chrissy