Is it for sale? Golden bachelor winner Theresa Nist’s NJ home

Will Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist sell this NJ home?

You know you’ve really made it as New Jersey sweetheart when the Count Basie Center for the Art put your name on their marquee.

That’s why everyone is suddenly interested in Theresa Nist, the winner of ABC’s new show. The legendary theater emblazoned a hearty, “Congratulations Theresa and Gerry” on their marquee to honor the Monmouth County local.

Even if they’d never taken any interest in The Bachelor or any of its iterations, many New Jerseyans found themselves drawn to it because of Theresa Nist, a well-put-together 70-year-old, who not only made it to the show, but continued to advance week after week until she finally emerged the winner.

The wedding will be televised in January on ABC and the couple was gifted a honeymoon to Italy.

Nist, a Shrewsbury resident, was chosen from a bevy of beautiful 60 and 70-something women as the final choice of bachelor Gerry Turner.

It’s been reported that Gerry, who lives in Indiana, and Theresa will now settle in Charleston, South Carolina near Theresa’s son. That means that her cute little Shrewsbury house will probably soon be up for sale.

The property is one level, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,152 square feet of space. The modest ranch home was built in 1953 and features a shed in the back for extra storage, a driveway, a small fence in the front of the house with a pathway leading up to the door, and a porch.

According to property records, the Jersey native and her late husband William "Bill" Nist purchased the home in 2009 for $311,900. She spoke of her husband, Bill, whom she referred to as Billy, her childhood, sweetheart, lovingly, and often throughout the season.

Now, judging by its Zillow estimate, the house could fetch her almost $570,000.

That’ll definitely go a long way toward building her dream home with her new hubby in South Carolina.

