Chipotle Mexican Grill has two new locations open at the Jersey Shore.

According to the Asbury Park Press, one of the new stores is in Shrewsbury at 490B Shrewsbury Plaza and one in Toms River at 465 East Route 37 in Toms River, the second one for Toms River.

Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook loading...

Both new locations will feature the Chipotlane, Chipotle’s drive-thru; Chipotlanes allow guests to pick up digital orders without exiting their cars. There are several throughout New Jersey.

Both new stores opened at the end of Dec.

There are 87 Chipotles in New Jersey and 3,100 nationwide.

Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook loading...

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ells, who opened the first restaurant in Denver, Colorado, in 1993. The concept was inspired by Ells' experience working in San Francisco restaurants and his desire to bring high-quality, customizable burritos to the masses.

Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook loading...

According to the Chipotle website,

Chipotle was born of the radical belief that there is a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes. Real is better. Better for You, Better for People, Better for Our Planet. It may be the hard way to do things, but it’s the right way.

Chipotle's menu features customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads. The "assembly line" format allows customers to choose their ingredients. The introduction of new menu items, such as sofritas (tofu-based protein), have expanded the options for vegetarian and vegan customers.

Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook Chipotle Mexican Grill via Facebook loading...

Chipotle prides itself on sourcing its ingredients from local and sustainable suppliers. The company highlighted its commitment to "Food with Integrity," promoting humane treatment of animals and supporting environmentally friendly farming practices.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.