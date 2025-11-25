💲Iron Hill Brewery suddenly closed all its locations at the end of September

💲10 locations may be reopened including two with different names

💲Negotiations are underway with landlords to reopen two Bucks County locations

After suddenly closing all its locations some Iron Hill Brewery locations may reopen including two in Bucks County.

The owners of the 29-year-old chain of restaurants announced its "difficult decision" to shut down as it filed for bankruptcy in September leaving customers disappointed and hundreds of employees without a job.

Jeff Crivello, the former CEO of Famous Dave’s BBQ, told the Philadelphia Inquirer his company Ciao Hospitality plans to reopen 10 locations with the Iron Hill name or one of his company's other restaurants pending negotiations with the respective property owners.

Lock on the door, note in the window at the former Iron Hill Brewery in Newtown Township Nov. 15, 2025

Bucks County Iron Hill locations among those targeted to reopen

Discussions are underway to reopen the locations in Huntingdon Valley and Newtown Township in Bucks County along with Center City Philadelphia, Hershey, Lancaster, Maryland, West Chester and Rehoboth and Wilmington, Delaware.

Two locations in South Carolina will reopen as part of a chain called Three Notch’d Brewing Company

The rest of the former Iron Hill properties are expected to go up for auction in early December, according to the Inquirer.

Previous reporting by Jen Ursillo was used in this report

