Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has announced several new rides and initiatives for the 50th year in 2024, and one of them will offer “glamping” at the Safari.

While full details haven’t been released yet, we know that a new resort will be part of it.

According to the park:

Imagine waking up in an ultra-luxurious tent, watching the sunrise over scenic fields as giraffes freely roam just feet away while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee. This can be your reality at the Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Spend the night inside a custom luxury canvas tent that brings opulence to the open savannah. Relax and unwind at our state-of-the-art spa and experience fine dining in the wild at our restaurant.

The Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa provides both a uniquely unforgettable experience as well as a truly luxurious and relaxing resort stay. Book now to begin your own one-of-a-kind savannah adventure.

The resort will include a spa and a fine-dining restaurant surrounded by wild exotic fauna. The guest rooms will look like tents resembling “authentic African lodges,” said Staci Wheeler, Six Flags Great Adventure spokesperson. The resort will be the first of its kind within the Six Flags brand, Wheeler said.

Also coming for 2024 is a new, first-of-its-kind boomerang coaster that reaches 60 mph. The new additions to the theme park complex — the second largest in the world — represent the largest investment the park has made in 20 years, Great Adventure president Brian Bacica said in a press release.

