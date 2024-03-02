Chalfont, PA father & teenage son charged with dealing drugs

🔴 Jackson Serafin was charged in January with selling illegal drugs

🔴 An investigation determined he was being helped by his father Mark

🔴 Both were freed on bail

WARRINGTON, Pa — A father and son were arrested and charged with securing and selling drugs to the teen's friends using the social media site Telegram.

Warrington police said Jackson Brian Serafin, 19, of Chalfont, sold cocaine and methamphetamine to his friends and contacts in 2023 and 2024. He lives with his father, Mark Francis Serafin, 53. As the investigation progressed police learned that he worked with his son to buy and sell the substances.

According to the affidavit in the case a Warrrington police officer who is also a member of the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Investigations Task Force in October found a Telegram messaging account linked to Jackson Serafin's Instagram. that sold narcotics such as Adderall, Codeine-Promethazine, vapes and THC cartridges.

Sales arranged, product tested

The officer arranged three buys from Jackson Serafin of cocaine and Adderall in October and November, according to the affidavit in the case. The first pickup was at a retail location in Montgomery Township while the second two were at or near his Chalfont home. After the first two buys the product was tested each time by NMS Labs.

When the third buy was complete on Nov. 7 Jackson Serafin was arrested and taken into custody by Warrington police.

After being read his rights Jackson Serafin agreed to speak with officers without a lawyer present. He admitted to selling a variety of drugs on the Telegram account and estimated he made between 50 and 60 sales in the past month.

Investigators in December found several texts between Jackson Serafin and Mark Serafin about the purchase and sale of narcotics including the pricing on the Telegram page.

A text conversation between the two was also found in which Mark had Jackson broker the sale of 20 Adderall pills for $100.

Father and son charged, post bail

Brian Jackson Serafin was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was processed, arraigned and released on $200,000 bail.

Mark Francis Serafin was charged with two counts each of criminal use of a communication facility, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy with multiple objectives. He was processed, arraigned and released on $100,000 bail.

Eight law enforcement agencies in Bucks and Montgomery counties plus the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Investigation Task Force were involved in the investigation.

