Man who hit Pa. police vehicles while fleeing cops is arrested in NJ

✅ Elovens Joseph eluded capture by Bensalem police in February

✅ He hit two police vehicles making his escape from police

✅ Josephs is a former member of the Bloods gang in Trenton

A Trenton man who hit police cars while driving off from a police investigation was finally arrested Thursday.

Bensalem police said they were investigating "suspicious activity" reported along Street Road near the Metro Diner and Quality Inn on Feb. 28. When officers approached Elovens Joseph, 33, he got into a Mercedes and sped away, hitting two police vehicles.

The Mercedes was found near West Highland and Hulmeville avenues in Langhorne Manor. A search involving K9 units did not locate Joseph at the time.

Elovens Joseph (Bensalem police)

Criminal past

U.S. Marshals said they arrested Joseph at the Shire at Somerdale in Somerdale, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon. It was not disclosed why he was at that location.

Bensalem police have changed Joseph on multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and drug charges, according to court documents.

New Jersey Department of Corrections records show Joseph previously served nine months in 2023 in the Camden County Jail on an assault and firearms charge.

Joseph was also arrested as part of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office's "Operation Checkmate" in 2014, which saw the arrest of 20 Trenton residents who were members of the 793 set of the Bloods gang, according to a report by NJ.com.

