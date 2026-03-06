🚨A man was found dead on a practice field at Central Bucks West High School

🚨The coroner identified the man as Shawn Kirby

🚨Officials believe the man may have been homeless

DOYLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The body of a man found on a practice field at a Bucks County high school Wednesday night has been identified.

The body was found on a practice field near Pettine Field at Central Bucks West High School, according to an email sent to parents by interim superintendent Charles Malone and principal Lyndell Davis, Patch reported.

The county coroner has identified the man as Shawn Kirby, 34. It appears the man was homeless. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Map shows location of Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown Township Map shows location of Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown Township (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Cause of death still under investigation

Before the identification was made, the district said the incident appeared to be isolated with no threat to the public, according to the email. Classes were held at the school as normal on Wednesday.

The identity of the man and the cause of death are still under investigation. The email did not disclose how the body was found.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom