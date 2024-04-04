Donald Trump to hold campaign fundraiser in Bucks County, Pa.

💲 Donald Trump has been to Newtown Township during previous campaigns

Donald Trump will bring his presidential campaign to Bucks County for a "special event."

According to a flyer for an event posted by Puck News reporter Teddy Schleifer on his X account the presumptive Republican candidate will appear at an event hosted by Debra & Dom Caglioti, Adam Kidan and Jim Worthington with wife Kim Levins on Saturday, April 13 at a location to be announced.

Worthington is the owner of the Bucks County Athletic Club in Newtown Township. Caglioti is a CPA and a managing partner of the Caglioti Group based in Haddonfield.

Jim Worthington with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida Jim Worthington with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida (worthingtonjim via Instagram) loading...

Trump visited the adjacent Newtown Sports Training and Events Center in 2016, which led some members to be unhappy because of the parking nightmare his appearance created. Worthington told the Newtown Patch that three people have canceled their membership.

The then-president also attended a campaign event in Upper Makefield Township, according to NewtownpaNow.com.

