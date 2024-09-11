⭕ Justin Mohn is charged with beheading his father live on YouTube

⭕ He fled to a National Guard base seeking "help" to capture federal employees

⭕A judge ordered Mohn to stand trial

The man who posed video of himself holding his father's decapitated head and then fled to a National Guard Training Center has been ordered to stand trial.

Justin Mohn, 32, was charged with shooting his father Michael Mohn once in the head and then beheading him with a knife and machete inside their Levittown home on Jan. 31, according to the affidavit in the case. He then drove an hour to the National Guard Training Center in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. and climbed a barbed wire fence.

In the video posted to YouTube, Justin Mohn called his father a traitor to his country who worked for the federal government, according to a supplemental affidavit. Justin called for all federal employees and their associates be captured and tortured and hoped to enlist the help of the Guardsmen.

Michael Mohn Michael Mohn (Bucks County District Attorney's Office) loading...

Letter to Joe Rogan

Justin Mohn is charged with first-degree murder, two counts each of terrorism and possession of an instrument of crime, and one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, defiant trespassing, and abuse of a corpse.

According to coverage of Tuesday's hearing by the Bucks County Courier Times, prosecutors said Mohn wrote podcaster Joe Rogan and told him about decapitating his father. Mohn also wrote a letter to Major Gen. Mark Schindler of the Fort Indiantown Gap to apologize for breaking into the base. He also thanked Schindler for not shooting him in the face.

Mohn will be formally arraigned on Oct. 11.

