TOMS RIVER — A 57-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged with attempted murder after a scary fight in the usually quiet area of Ortley Beach.

On Thursday night before 11 p.m., Toms River police were called to a struggle outside a home along Harding Avenue.

Patrick Robertelli, of Monmouth Beach and a 52-year-old Toms River man were found physically fighting.

As officers pulled them apart, they realized the victim had been stabbed several times.

He was flown to a hospital, where the man was in critical but stable condition as of Friday, police said.

Robertelli, who is divorced according to jail records, had allegedly arrived at the home to confront the man and a female also there.

Robertelli had also allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman, according to police.

Robertelli had also allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman, according to police.

In addition to attempted murder, Robertelli has also been charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses, harassment and stalking.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to a press release initially shared to Facebook by Toms River police on Friday afternoon.

“The Toms River Township Police Department did an excellent job handling this investigation and taking the defendant into custody without incident,” Ocean Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a written release Friday evening.

