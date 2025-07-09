Tragedy at Bucks County park: NJ man found dead in Tesla at bottom of lake
🚨The Tesla was found by a rowing coach submerged inside Lake Luxembourg
🚨A man inside the Tesla was identified as a Princeton, NJ man
🚨A dog traveling in the car was found on land nearby
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey man was identified as the person found inside a Tesla submerged in a lake inside Core Creek Park.
Wen H Chen, 33, of Princeton, was identified by Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi as the person inside the Tesla found July 3 in Lake Luxembourg.
The Tesla was found by a kayaker near a boat ramp off Tollgate and Fulling Mill roads along the northwest corner of the lake, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry told Levittown Live.
A dog that had been riding with Chen was found safe a short distance from the dock, according to Farry.
ALSO READ: ICE raids NJ warehouse, takes 15 workers into custody
Heavy thunderstorms impede recovery
Campi told PALivingNews.com that a rowing coach found the car in the water with open doors and windows. Campi and Bucks County Rangers are investigating the incident.
A heavy thunderstorm the day the Tesla was found prevented it from immediately being removed, Farry told Levittown Live.
Lake Luxembourg is a 175-acre manmade lake offering swimming, fishing, boating.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety
Gallery Credit: Gianna
13 Musicians You Probably Didn’t Know Are from Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: Gianna