🚨The Tesla was found by a rowing coach submerged inside Lake Luxembourg

🚨A man inside the Tesla was identified as a Princeton, NJ man

🚨A dog traveling in the car was found on land nearby

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey man was identified as the person found inside a Tesla submerged in a lake inside Core Creek Park.

Wen H Chen, 33, of Princeton, was identified by Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi as the person inside the Tesla found July 3 in Lake Luxembourg.

The Tesla was found by a kayaker near a boat ramp off Tollgate and Fulling Mill roads along the northwest corner of the lake, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry told Levittown Live.

A dog that had been riding with Chen was found safe a short distance from the dock, according to Farry.

Heavy thunderstorms impede recovery

Campi told PALivingNews.com that a rowing coach found the car in the water with open doors and windows. Campi and Bucks County Rangers are investigating the incident.

A heavy thunderstorm the day the Tesla was found prevented it from immediately being removed, Farry told Levittown Live.

Lake Luxembourg is a 175-acre manmade lake offering swimming, fishing, boating.

