PA issues arrest warrant for NJ contractor with shady past

💲 Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville, NJ works for Alpha One Construction

💲 He started jobs for businesses and residents but never returned

💲 A warrant has been issued for Kanuck's arrest

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Police in Bucks County have issued an arrest warrant for a New Jersey contractor who started three projects and then never returned to complete them.

Bernard Kanuck III, of Franklinville, New Jersey, the owner of Alpha One Construction, in one case was contacted by a business owner a sidewalk repair, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department. He was also paid by two residents for a similar project.

Kanuck, 40, cashed the check the same day and never returned, officials said.

A third resident paid Kanuck $2,100 for electrical work, according to police. He ripped out the wiring and electrical box from the garage but the job was not finished.

Kanuck is charged with deceptive business practices, financial exploitation of an older adult and theft by unlawful taking.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department asked anyone with information about Kanuck's whereabouts to call 215-345-4143.

Bernard Kanuck III in 2022 Bernard Kanuck III in 2022 (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Mixed history with law enforcement

A family member reported Kanuck missing to Franklin Township police in October 2022 after not being seen for two months. He was later located but no details were disclosed.

He was sought by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office in January 2016 on a bench warrant after failing to appear in court for a status conference. He was captured in Bensalem, Pennsylvania in August 2017 after a foot chase through two trailer parks, according to Patch.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn

New Jersey's St. Patrick's Day Parades 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander