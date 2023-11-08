Western New York’s Poorest Neighborhoods

As we dig further into the data collected two years ago as a part of the 2020 US Census, we are learning more about how Buffalo's economy is doing over time, along with how those changes are going compared to the larger economy.

While Buffalo has seen some marked financial improvements in the last few decades, the 716 area still ranks as one of the poorest cities in the United States of America.

Not only is Buffalo one of the most racially segregated cities in America, but it is also one of the most economically segregated places in the country. That poverty in Buffalo is shoved evenly throughout our region. In some cases, Buffalo and Western New York is the tale of two cities. This is becoming especially clear after the New York State Attorney General released more information about how segregation and potential racism have played into how things have turned out in Cities in Buffalo.

So, taking a much deeper look into New York's Census data can be eye-opening.

What Neighborhoods In Western New York Does The Data Point To?

The US Census Bureau breaks down every area in the country into what's called Census Tracts or small, relatively permanent statistical subdivisions of a county that generally have a population size between 1,200 and 8,000 people, with an optimum size of 4,000 people. Census tracts are tracked and identified by an 11-digit number assigned to each neighborhood or area.

Most of the low-income Census Tracts in Erie County are within the City of Buffalo, while most upper-income Census Tracts are outside the City.

According to the Census, the annual median income within Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY (MSA) is approximately $78,000. In contrast, the income in the five poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo doesn't surpass $29.000 per year.

Western New York's Richest Neighborhoods Are The Exact Opposite

