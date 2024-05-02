New Mobile Home Community Coming to Western New York

Duplicating the success of its Clarence mobile home community, Stephen Development hopes to begin work this year on a similar complex in the Village of Akron.

The Clarence-based Stephen Development has received all the necessary municipal approvals to start construction this fall on the 105-unit Rock Oak of Akron mobile home community just off Clarence Center Road in the Village of Akron. The development will be one of the largest residential-based projects in the Village of Akron in recent years.

The 49-acre vacant parcel runs between Clarence Center and Hake roads and sits almost behind the Pixley’s Plaza property.

“We are confident there is a demand for this type of development in Akron,” said Paul Stephen Jr., company vice president.

Much like its Rock Oak Estates in the neighboring town of Clarence, the Rock Oak project will see Stephen Development own the lot while the resident owns the home. Residents must be at least 55 years of age, Stephen said.

“It is the same concept we developed in Clarence and it works well,” Stephen said.

The project’s first phase calls for 59 lots to be developed.

Stephen said the homes will range in size between 1,400-square-feet and 1,800-square-feet. All come with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage.

The first units should be move-in ready by late summer 2025.