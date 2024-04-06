The 3 Favorite Foods Of Buffalo, New York

Buffalo and Western New York are home to some incredible food. These are the 3 favorites.

Buffalo has been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too. It's a melting pot, pun intended, of cultural dishes. Polish, German, Irish, Italian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Indian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Greek, and so many more. Generations of different cultures have moved to WNY throughout its history, giving it a deep tradition of diverse cuisine.

Of course, there are also the things that everyone knows Buffalo for. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Sponge Candy, Longanberry, Sahlen's hotdogs, Perry's Ice Cream, Weber's Mustard, Bison Dip, and there's definitely more than just those.

What Did WNY'ers Say?

If you could only have one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would you choose? It's a difficult question and, of course, this scenario would never happen. However, we asked the water cooler question on Facebook to test what people in WNY love the most when it comes to our food. We got a lot of responses:

The 3 Favorite Foods Of Western New York

So what were the top answers? We narrowed it down to 3 which, if we're being honest, isn't at all surprising but shows you the deep love people here have for their staple dishes.

Now, this wasn't it. These were the top 3. There were others that got votes. Some made sense, some not so much. Join the conversation above! Also, check out these reviews of Buffalo food.