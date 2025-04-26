With the impacts of rising prices due to inflation and the changing global trade markets, it's harder than ever for the average business owner to be able to maintain a successful business. However, that doesn't mean it's impossible by any means, and even though some of the current market indicators have been fluctuating, that does not mean you should not look towards the entrepreneurial life.

One of the best ways to build wealth, not just for you, but for your family and for generations to come, is to own and grow your own business. Whether those businesses deal in tangible goods like manufacturing, technology, and AI, or in services like consulting and administration, the sky is truly the limit for you.

The best time to start your business is now, and once you figure out what that is, the next question you might ask yourself is: Where should I do that?

Shocking City Tops Best Place to Start a Business in New York

Well, if you live in the Empire State, there are tons of places all over New York where you could start your business - but where is the best place? If you have asked yourself that question, then you aren't the only one.

WalletHub has asked that question too, and using data from various sources like the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, LoopNet, FDIC, and more, has ranked the top 100 cities to start a business.

When looking across the Empire State and trying to figure out the best place to start a business in New York, a surprising place popped up.

Ranking 69th place to start a business in the nation, Buffalo beat out every other New York to be the best place in New York to start a business.

It's not an easy feat to beat the Big Apple, but Buffalo has done it again, which is yet another reason why Buffalo is the best city in New York.