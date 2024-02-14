What was once commonly called a “mother-daughter” house has evolved into one of New Jersey’s most in-demand types of real estate property.

“Next Gen” or “Flex Gen” homes are outfitted for immediate multigenerational households. These are families of grandparents or adult children living with parents — and they're looking for spacious homes with ample bathrooms and bedrooms.

Some of these houses still have two kitchen areas, which allow for the generations to have their distinct area of the house while still staying close.

A search of the Century 21 Action Plus Realty website for Central Jersey shows available multigenerational homes quickly getting offers as they hit the market.

Why generations are staying together

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise across the U.S.

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020 — up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to Census data.

Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (as well as parents' parents.)

In several counties in New Jersey, nearly 1 in 10 households are multigenerational. (See the full list below.)

Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) loading...

Multi-gen real estate offerings in NJ

In Ocean County, a Jackson Township house with four bedrooms and five bathrooms shows the potential for comfortable space when there are a variety of ages living under one roof.

Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) loading...

The colonial-style listing at $899,000 shows three primary bedrooms, each "with plenty of closet space and custom bathrooms."

Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) Jackson multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge) loading...

A small fourth bedroom and bathroom are also on the second floor, while the first floor has an open kitchen and family room with a gas fireplace.

Jackson 4 bedroom, 5 bath multi gen home C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge (3) Jackson 4 bedroom, 5 bath multi gen home C21 Action Plus Realty - Cream Ridge (3) loading...

A fully finished basement with storage, wrap-around deck, paver patio and above-ground pool also offer lots of multi-generational space to share.

Old Bridge multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Freehold) Old Bridge multi gen home (C21 Action Plus Realty - Freehold) loading...

Another multi-gen house in Old Bridge featuring two kitchens, six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fully enclosed and heated veranda was under contract as of February 2024. That has been listed at $699,999.

Old Bridge multi gen home with 2 kitchens (C21 Action Plus Realty - Freehold) Old Bridge multi gen home with 2 kitchens (C21 Action Plus Realty - Freehold) loading...

More demand for multi-gen houses

A Home Design Trends Survey for the American Institute of Architects last year showed that nearly half of respondents noted the demand for multigenerational living designs.

A Forbes report citing the AIA survey quoted Montclair-based architect Rachael Grochowski, who said young adults are just not leaving the nest that soon.

"We have more families asking us to design with this in mind than ever before,” she said.

