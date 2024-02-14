New Jersey leads the country in luxury cars

We all know that living in New Jersey can be expensive.

Some of the reasons New Jersey is so expensive include:

⚫ Rent: The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1800 while the average rent for a three bedroom apartment is $3171. These prices vary depending on the location, size, and quality of the apartment..

⚫ Utilities: These costs include electricity, heating, water, garbage, and internet. You can save money on utilities by using energy-efficient appliances, adjusting the thermostat, and conserving water.

⚫ Food: The average monthly food cost for a single person in New Jersey is $613, while the average monthly food cost for a family of four is $1605.These costs include groceries, dining out, and fast food.

⚫ Healthcare: The average monthly healthcare cost for a single person in New Jersey is $147, while the average monthly healthcare cost for a family of four is $588. These costs include doctor’s visits, prescriptions, and insurance premiums. You can minimize your healthcare costs by staying healthy, choosing a suitable insurance plan, and comparing prices for medical services and drugs.

All that being said, we also have one of the highest standards of living in the country, too. I have never seen a fact that brings that home more than this: New Jersey has the highest percentage of luxury car owners in the country.

According to iseecars.com, the percentage of cars on the road that are considered luxury is 30.6%. The next closest is Connecticut at 28.3%.

The national rate is 19.2%. The state with the lowest incidence of luxury car owning is Wyoming at just 4.8%.

