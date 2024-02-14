Another NJ diner threatened to become national chain

They want you to know they’re open for business. But things may be changing for a New Jersey diner that’s been around for almost half a century.

Diners in the Garden State aren’t exactly an endangered species, but a number have closed in recent years. According to a story on nj.com eyes are now on the Medport Diner in Medford.

J&J Development Group LLC of 701 Route 70 in Marlton is the developer of the Medport Diner property. That developer has a proposal before the township zoning board that if approved would see the diner demolished.

It would be replaced by a nearly 14,000 square foot multi-tenant retail shopping center. Among the tenants would be a Chipotle. Just what New Jersey needs, something homogenized and national to replace local character.

The Medport Diner is at 122 Route 70 in Medford. It’s been there since 1979. The structure was once the Ponzio’s Diner in Cherry Hill but was moved to Medford that year.

The proposal is on the agenda to be heard by the Medford Zoning Board of Adjustment at a February 21 meeting. If this goes through, the 45-year-old Medport Diner will join a growing list of South Jersey diners that closed. The Red Lion Diner in Southampton, Cherry Hill Diner in Cherry Hill, and the Marlton Diner in Marlton all closed in the last two years.

Before the pandemic both the Penn Queen Diner in Pennsauken and the Sage Diner in Mount Laurel went away. Still others have closed around the state in recent years.

