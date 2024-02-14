14 students hospitalized after truck hits NJ school bus

🚌The school bus was making a left turn when it was struck by a utility bucket truck

MEDFORD — A crash between a school bus and a utility bucket truck injured 14 students on Tuesday afternoon.

Medford police said the bus driven by Ervin Johnson, 59, of Burlington, was carrying students from the Burlington County Institute of Technology around 2:50 p.m. The bus was making a left turn from Hawkin Road onto Skeet Road.

Jaren James, 24, of Williamstown, was driving the truck that hit the driver's side of the bus.

There are no traffic lights or stop signs at the intersection.

Students checked out at hospitals

Ten students were sent to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital for treatment of pain and other non-life-threatening injuries. One was taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for pain in the head and ribs. Parents took three students on their own to hospitals.

The drivers were evaluated at the scene and refused any medical treatment, according to police.

No charges or summonses have been issued pending the outcome of the investigation.

