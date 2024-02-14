Enormous change coming to one of NJ’s biggest malls

A lot of New Jersey malls aren’t what they used to be. Shopping habits have changed. More malls are either closing entirely or becoming mixed-use shadows of their former selves.

With all these changes one major New Jersey mall is blowing its lid.

Literally.

One of the biggest malls in the state, Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, is losing its roof.

Much of the mall’s roof is coming off and other renovation tweaks will open stores and restaurants to the outdoors. The whole place is being rebranded as Monmouth Square.

There’s more.

Two now vacant anchor stores, Lord & Taylor and JC Penney, are being demolished entirely to make way for 1,000 apartments including 125 affordable housing units.

Much of the mall was turning into a ghost town. It went from a 90% occupancy rate in 2018 to only 62% by 2022. A ghost mall would have surely been the natural progression.

On Facebook Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. shared,

I know the redevelopment of the mall has been controversial at times. I certainly respect the emotion and deep rooted concern many have shared. I hope this approval provides relief that something is finally happening at the mall.

Demolition crews are coming this spring and construction is to begin in fall.

For those who don’t like all this change, maybe it would help to know this is in a way only coming full circle. Monmouth Mall opened in 1960 under the name Monmouth Shopping Center. It started as a 14-building, 50-store open-air center. It wasn’t enclosed until 1975. Then underwent major renovations and expansions.

You could say they’re just getting back to their roots.

