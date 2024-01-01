A sad, desolate look at NJ’s Old Monmouth Mall – PHOTOS

As the old saying goes, all great things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that couldn't be truer than here in New Jersey.

That's especially true when we talk about our once-great malls. Of course, this doesn't mean all of New Jersey's malls are in desolate shape.

But rather, many of them are simply shells of their former selves. Malls once served a major role when it came to holiday shopping. Now, a good chunk of that has moved to online.

Even outside of that, malls used to be a primary hang-out location for teens and young adults. And although you still find that today, it's not nearly as popular of an activity as it once was.

Times just change, which is part of life. Think about how many other retailers used to dominate that landscape that no longer exists today.

The same is true for mall stores. I'm sure you can remember some of your favorite places to hit up while at the mall with your friends.

I still remember my hangouts growing up at the Ocean County Mall. In fact, how many out there remember the old water fountains that used to be at multiple points throughout that particular mall?

Again, times have changed, which is why major construction is about to come underway at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, NJ. The bottom line is that major redevelopment is necessary in order to bring the mall into the future.

But let's forget about all that for a moment and think about what this means for now. Basically, it means the end of an era for something that's been mostly the same for decades.

It also means that the 2023 holiday season was the mall's final Christmas before major redevelopment in 2024. Forever to be changed, but never forgotten.

Here's a look at what that final day of the holiday season before Christmas looked like at the mall. As you'll soon see, many areas that normally would be packed were empty and abandoned on Christmas Eve (December 23, 2023).

According to mall management, portions of Monmouth Mall will remain open throughout construction.

