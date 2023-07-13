NJ man gets over decade in prison for Monmouth County robberies

💵 NJ man sentenced to prison for three bank heists

💵 The robberies were all within a month’s span

💵 Police found stolen cash in a storage unit

A 31-year-old Colts Neck man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a trio of bank robberies.

Conor Kavanagh would have to serve at least 85% of that term before becoming eligible for parole, or roughly 12 years.

His conviction stemmed from three heists, all within a month of each other in the fall of 2021.

Trio of bank robberies 2021 (Google Maps) Trio of bank robberies 2021 (Google Maps) loading...

The first was the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the PNC Bank inside the Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 36 in Keyport.

Kavanagh passed a note to a bank teller, saying he was in possession of a weapon. He left with stolen cash in a green Toyota pickup truck.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, a similar bank robbery was carried out at the Wells Fargo branch on Newman Springs Road in the Lincroft section of Middletown.

Monmouth County cash money (Canva) Monmouth County cash money (Canva) loading...

Investigators said the suspect was wearing similar clothing to the robber in Keyport and also left in a green Toyota pickup truck.

Three days later, a Wells Fargo branch on Route 36 in Eatontown was robbed by a man who passed a note demanding money, saying that he was in possession of a weapon.

Following the third robbery, Middletown police detectives identified Kavanagh as a possible suspect.

Wells Fargo (Google Maps) Wells Fargo (Google Maps) loading...

Detectives and assisting members of the FBI arrested Kavanagh after seeing him driving a green pickup that matched the description of the getaway vehicle.

A search of the truck and recovered some cash stolen from the Eatontown bank, as well as clothing the robber was seen wearing on surveillance footage.

Police then searched a storage unit in Shrewsbury and recovered money from both the Keyport and Lincroft bank robberies.

Kavanagh’s cell phone records also showed a history of online searches for local bank branches.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor Pictures of a $16.5M private island home being sold by NJ doctor

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)