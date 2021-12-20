Colts Neck, NJ man robbed 3 banks within a month, prosecutor says

A 29-year-old Colts Neck man has been charged with the armed robbery of three banks in Monmouth County within roughly the span of a month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Conor Kavanagh was arrested after the most recent heist on Friday in Eatontown, Linskey said, where a Wells Fargo branch on Route 36 was robbed.

It was carried out in the same way as a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch in the Lincroft section of Middletown on Newman Springs Road three days earlier, on Dec. 14, according to the prosecutor.

In both of those incidents and a PNC Bank robbery on Nov. 13 inside the Stop & Shop supermarket on Route 36 in Keyport, a man later identified as Kavanagh approached a teller window, passed over a note that said he was armed and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

At each location, the robber left in a green Toyota pickup truck.

After the bank heist on Friday, police detectives and assisting members of the FBI saw Kavanagh driving a green pickup that matched the description of the getaway vehicle and arrested him for "unrelated charges," Linskey said.

A search of the truck turned up cash from the Eatontown robbery and clothing that the suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage from the bank.

Police also found evidence leading to a storage unit in Shrewsbury, where they found more stolen cash from the Keyport and Middletown bank robberies.

Kavanagh was being held in Monmouth County Jail as of Monday, pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

