Amazon Fresh is opening a location at the Jersey Shore

What started years ago as a grocery delivery service evolved in 2020 to a brick-and-mortar cashier-less place to buy food. There are now more than 40 Amazon Fresh locations across the United States.

Amazon Fresh first opened in New Jersey in 2022 in Paramus. Now a second Garden State location is coming and will be near the Jersey Shore.

How they do it without cashiers has varied by location. One method is using Dash Carts. They’re basically high-tech shopping carts that can scan barcodes and monitor through cameras and sensors what you have in your cart.

Others used Just Walk Out or ‘grab and go’ technology that tracked what customers picked up and put back. This is similar to the Amazon Go stores. You would be sent a receipt for payment after leaving the store.

Just this month though the company announced it was doing away with Just Walk Out tech and going to Dash Carts for all locations.

"We’ve invested a lot of time redesigning a number of our Amazon Fresh stores over the last year, offering a better overall shopping experience with more value, convenience, and selection — and so far we’ve seen positive results, with higher customer shopping satisfaction scores and increased purchasing,” Amazon spokeswoman Kim Kornfeld told nj.com.

So where is the new Amazon Fresh going in?

It will be in Eatontown on Route 35. It’s New Jersey’s second and the Jersey Shore’s first Amazon Fresh.

While no grand opening date has been announced there are already job listings. The pay is above minimum wage and you can check out positions they need filled here.

