3 from Monmouth County, NJ die in Parkway crash

🚨 A Toyota was rear-ended by a Kia Sunday night

🚨 The driver and passengers were killed in the crash

PORT REPUBLIC – Three people from Monmouth County were killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday night.

State Police trooper Charles Marchan said a Toyota was rear-ended by a Kia around 9:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Port Republic near Exit 44 (Route 575).

The impact sent the Kia off the road and into a tree killing the driver, Sabrina Kontos, 24, of Ocean Grove and two passengers, Dion Bullock, 27, of Asbury Park, and Omar Williams, 28, from Eatontown.

The relationship between the three and the identity of the person in the Toyota were not disclosed.

Map shows Exit 44 on the Garden State Parkway Map shows Exit 44 on the Garden State Parkway (Canva) loading...

Crash brings heartbreak

Condolences on Facebook indicate that Kronos has a young daughter.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for Williams to help with his family's funeral expenses.

It is the first fatal crash on the Parkway in Atlantic City in 2023, according to State Police records. 12 people have died in Parkway crashes this year.

The crash remains under investigation.

