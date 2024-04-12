One City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America

One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.

Photo by Marah Bashir on Unsplash Photo by Marah Bashir on Unsplash loading...

Only One City In New York State Landed Among The Top 10 Most Faithful Cities In America

Before we get to the city of adulterers in New York, let's look at the city in New York State that made the list of the most faithful in America. MyDatingAdvisor.com did a study of the most unfaithful and faithful cities,

To determine the most unfaithful cities in the nation, we calculated something that we’ve dubbed the Infidelity Index for major U.S. cities. We compared 200 of the largest metro areas across four key dimensions: 1) Relationship Satisfaction, 2) Life Satisfaction, 3) Infidelity Intent, and 4) Affair Activities.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Syracuse, New York ranked #10 on the top 10 list of the most faithful cities in the U.S.

Marriage Rate: 49%

Divorce Rate: 11%

Separation Rate: 2%

Happiness Index: 63.82

Google Search Interest for an Affair: 12.51

You can check out the full list at MyDatingAdvisor.com.

One City In New York Is Home To The Most Cheaters

Photo by Marah Bashir on Unsplash Photo by Marah Bashir on Unsplash loading...

AshleyMadison.com is a website that caters to people looking to have an affair. According to the website's Chief Strategy Officer Paul Keable told Fox News which cities have the most cheaters. He said,

"Response to Ashley Madison is almost always going to be universally negative in the public domain because, simply put, that's what we're told by all the powers that be, our religion, our government. In fact, infidelity is the only sin that is in the Ten Commandments twice. When people tell me, you know, we're an immoral company. What I say back to them is, ‘Listen, if we stopped working today, not a single affair would be stopped. If Ashley Madison didn't exist, adultery would still be as pervasive as it is around the world.’"

LightRocket via Getty Images LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

Buffalo Is The Only New York State City On The Top 10 Most Unfaithful Cities List

I live in Buffalo and I'm a bit surprised to see it make the list, but you can't dispute statistics and facts. Buffalo was the only NY city to make the top 20, but maybe it's a Great Lakes thing because Cleveland also made the list landing at #12 in the top 20.

Get our free mobile app