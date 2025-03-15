Funding Cut For Feeding Children In New York

Farmers and children in New York just had funding for food slashed. There's bad news for families and farmers in New York after Trump decided to pull a $1 billion food aid program.

A program that benefited New York Farmers and hungry children has had its funding cut by Trump. The Department of Agriculture cut more than $1 billion in funding that helps NY schools and food banks purchase food from local farmers. The Local Food for Schools program supports local farmers and helps schools and child care facilities provide fresh, local food for children. An estimated $660 million has been cut for 2025, and the funds will no longer be available.

Here's a breakdown of the funding New York State received from the program:

Local Food for Schools - $11,891,161

Local Food for Schools FY25 - $38,975,535

Local Food Purchase Assistance - $25,885,428

Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus - $23,722,891

Local Food Purchase Assistance FY25 - $24,033,651

An estimated $420 million in funding for another aid program has also been cut. The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which provides food to food banks and organizations that reach underserved communities, will not receive its second round of funding for 2025.

It's despicable that the American federal government no longer supports feeding our children in order to make way for tax cuts for the wealthy. In addition, it is harming farmers, many of whom have already seen their other federal contracts disappear all around the country. It seems that America no longer cares about any citizens outside of the wealthy.

