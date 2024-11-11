7 Prisons In New York With The Most Murderers
Some New York State prisons have the most violent homicidal inmates. Seven of them stand out with the most inmates who have committed murder.
Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is
a type of prison where prisoners have the least amount of freedom because they are considered dangerous and are not trusted not to escape.
The 7 New York State prisons below house the most inmates convicted of murder or manslaughter:
7. Upstate Correctional Facility
Located in Franklin County, Upstate Correctional Facility houses male prisoners.
247 Total Murderers
138 - Murder
109 - Manslaughter
6. Auburn Correctional Facility
Auburn is located in Cayuga County. It is a male-only facility.
345 Total Murderers
230 - Murder
115 - Manslaughter
5. Elmira Correctional Facility
Elmira Correctional Facility is located in Chemung County. It is a male-only facility.
383 Total Murderers
270 - Murder
113 - Manslaughter
4. Clinton Correctional Facility
Clinton Correctional Facility is located in Clinton County and has a male-only population.
428 Total Murderers
288 - Murder
140 - Manslaughter
3. Attica Correctional Facility
Located in Wyoming County, Attica houses male prisoners.
627 Total Murderers
438 - Murder
189 - Manslaughter
2. Sing Sing Correctional Facility
Sing Sing Correctional Facility is a maximum security level facility for males located in Westchester County.
664 Total Murderers
474 - Murder
190 - Manslaughter
1. Green Haven Correctional Facility
Green Haven Correctional Facility is a facility for males only, located in Dutchess County.
744 Total Murderers
552 - Murder
192 - Manslaughter
