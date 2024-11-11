7 Prisons In New York With The Most Murderers

Some New York State prisons have the most violent homicidal inmates. Seven of them stand out with the most inmates who have committed murder.

READ MORE: 7 New York Prisons Had The Most Weapons Confiscated

San Quentin State Prison's Death Row Getty Images loading...

Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is

a type of prison where prisoners have the least amount of freedom because they are considered dangerous and are not trusted not to escape.

READ MORE: First Prisoner Killed by The Electric Chair Was From New York

The 7 New York State prisons below house the most inmates convicted of murder or manslaughter:

7. Upstate Correctional Facility

Located in Franklin County, Upstate Correctional Facility houses male prisoners.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

247 Total Murderers

138 - Murder

109 - Manslaughter

6. Auburn Correctional Facility

Auburn is located in Cayuga County. It is a male-only facility.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

345 Total Murderers

230 - Murder

115 - Manslaughter

5. Elmira Correctional Facility

Elmira Correctional Facility is located in Chemung County. It is a male-only facility.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

383 Total Murderers

270 - Murder

113 - Manslaughter

4. Clinton Correctional Facility

Clinton Correctional Facility is located in Clinton County and has a male-only population.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

428 Total Murderers

288 - Murder

140 - Manslaughter

3. Attica Correctional Facility

Located in Wyoming County, Attica houses male prisoners.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

627 Total Murderers

438 - Murder

189 - Manslaughter

2. Sing Sing Correctional Facility

Sing Sing Correctional Facility is a maximum security level facility for males located in Westchester County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

664 Total Murderers

474 - Murder

190 - Manslaughter

1. Green Haven Correctional Facility

Green Haven Correctional Facility is a facility for males only, located in Dutchess County.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

744 Total Murderers

552 - Murder

192 - Manslaughter

Get our free mobile app