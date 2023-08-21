Did you shop a Wegmans recently? You may have been double-charged

💳 Wegmans' customers may have been double-charged for purchases

💳 The double charge may have affected credit card users in store and online

💳 The company is working to reverse the charges

If you visited a Wegmans store last Wednesday and paid for items with a credit card, check your receipts. You may have been double-charged.

The company issued a statement about potential double charges for customers who paid for their orders either in-store or online with a credit card on Aug. 16.

The mistake reportedly affected customers who selected the credit button. The issue did not apply to debit card users who entered their pin number, or to EBT purchases.

Wegmans said it is working on reversing the double charges. It is expected that the duplicate charges will be reversed in the upcoming days depending on a customer’s bank.

There are nine Wegmans locations in New Jersey including Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Hanover, Manalapan, Montvale, Moun Laurel, Ocean, Princeton, and Woodbridge.

