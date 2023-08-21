EAST BRUNSWICK — Police are on the hunt for an unknown man who allegedly robbed a bank along Route 18.

The East Brunswick Police Department posted on social media on Monday in hopes of getting some help from the public with identifying the man responsible for the Friday morning incident.

Police were identified at 11:05 a.m. of an activated panic alarm at Columbia Bank. The suspect fled the scene before officials could arrive, according to police.

Columbia Bank on Route 18 in East Brunswick (Google Street View) Columbia Bank on Route 18 in East Brunswick (Google Street View) loading...

According to officials, the suspect ran to a gray Honda minivan parked on West Ferris Street in order to flee the area.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He also was wearibg a medical mask, blue sunglasses, and white shoes. He was holding a black Acme bag with red handles.

Anyone with information related to the unknown man can contact Detective Chris Williams at 732-390-6990 or cwilliams@ebpd.net. Anonymous tips can be made at 732-4EBTIPS or tips@ebpd.net.

