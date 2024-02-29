3 New York Airports Among Top 10 Most Weather Delayed

Three New York area airports have made the list of the top 10 most weather-delayed airports in the United States. As a frequent traveler, there is nothing more nerve-racking than a weather delay. There is nothing anyone can do...not even an alternate flight can get you past it. Plus, most airlines will consider it an act of God, which means you most likely won't get any type of credit.

As New Yorkers, we know just how much the weather can affect the best-laid travel plans. I am a Delta Gold Medallion member and even my "status" can't help me when a weather delay hits. And things get even worse when traveling on a budget carrier like Frontier or Spirit. I used to fly Spirit sometimes just to save some money on quick trips, but after experiencing enough weather delay fiascos, it's not worth the headache in exchange for cheap tickets.

The 10 Most Weather Delayed Airports In The US

Weather.com put together a list of the most weather-delayed airports in the United States, and of course, three New York area airports made the list. When it comes to winter weather, flights out of New York are always at risk during the winter months. The crazy part is, winter weather can last 5 to 6 months out of the year.

The #1 most weather-delayed airport in the United States is one that New Yorkers fly out of regularly.

We examined 10 years of government data on the 30 largest U.S. airports. From that data, we ranked the 10 largest airports with the most weather-related delays. Most were vulnerable to snowstorms, but it doesn't take a big storm to trigger flight delays.

7. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

-10-Year Arrival Statistics

-Weather delays: 99,189 (10th most)

-Percent of time delayed due to weather: 44.55% (seventh highest)

-Composite index: 17

-Weather issues: Snowstorms, low clouds/fog, wind, thunderstorms

4. New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

-10-Year Arrival Statistics

-Weather delays: 153,120 (seventh most)

-Percent of time delayed due to weather: 56.56% (third highest)

-Composite index: 10

-Weather issues: Snow, low clouds/fog, wind, thunderstorms

The #1 Most Weather Delayed Airport In The U.S. Is...

1. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

-10-Year Arrival Statistics-Weather delays: 201,927 (third most)

-Percent of time delayed due to weather: 64.81% (highest)

-Composite index: 4

-Weather issues: Snow, low clouds/fog, wind, thunderstorms

Check Out The Top 10 Most Weather Delayed Airports

