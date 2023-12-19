8 Girls Have Gone Missing In New York In The Past Month

Across New York State, there are families and friends who are worried about their loved one, who has gone missing. In the past month, 8 young ladies have gone missing from all around the state. While some may be runaways, or abductees, others could very easily have been forced into the sex trade.

Child sex trafficking occurs when a child under 18 is advertised, solicited or exploited through a commercial sex act. A commercial sex act is any sex act where something of value – such as money, drugs, or a place to stay – is given to or received by any person for sexual activity. While any child can be targeted, we know through research, data and survivor-lived experience that traffickers and buyers often target youth who lack strong support networks, have experienced violence in the past, are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness or are marginalized by society.

If you have seen any of these young ladies, please call 911 first, then contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

1. Daniela Zecena-Tobias

Missing Since: December 14, 2023

Missing From: Middle Island, NY

Age: 16 Years Old

Daniela is Hispanic. She was last seen wearing pajamas. Police believe she is in the local area.

2. Kadence France

Missing Since: December 16, 2023

Missing From: Staten Island, NY

Kadence is a missing child and is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Randalae Rhodes. She was last seen driving a blue Honda Accord. Kadence was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a black winter hat with pom poms, sparkle black leggings, and black Ugg boots. They are believed to be in Virginia.

3. Elisha Abreu

Missing Since: December 13, 2023

Missing From: Pleasantville, NY

Age: 17 Years Old

Elisha was last seen wearing sweatpants, a hoodie, and tennis shoes. Her tongue and belly are pierced. Police believe she may be in the local area.

4. Merlyn Mejia-Delao

Missing Since: December 8, 2023

Missing Since: Monroe, NY

Age: 12 Years Old

Merlyn was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue sweatpants and white and blue Nike Air Jordan sneakers. She may be in the local area.

5. Solongel Matamoros Vasquez

Missing Since: December 7, 2023

Missing From: Dix Hills, NY

Age: 14 Years Old

Solongel was last seen wearing a backpack and may be in the local area.

6. Angelina Smith

Missing Since: December 7, 2023

Missing From: Dix Hills, NY

Age: 16 Years Old

Angelina was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

7. Martha Lorena Castellanos Zamora

Missing Since: November 24, 2023

Missing From: Poughkeepsie, NY

Age: 17 Years Old

Martha was last seen on November 24, 2023.

8. Deyanira Andino

Missing Since: November 21, 2023

Missing From: New York, NY

Age: 15 Years Old

