As you may already know, the Buffalo Bills are flying high atop the AFC East and are among the top teams in the NFL. That great play for the team has caused excitement around the league, putting a lot of attention on Buffalo and Western New York. A lot of eyes are on the Bills... and the Bills' new stadium, which is being built across the street from the team's current field in Orchard Park, NY.

The new Highmark Stadium, the more than $1.5 billion construction project that has been a massive boom to the area with all the construction jobs, has steadily grown towards completion. When finished, the stadium and new Bills campus will cover over 1.35 million square feet and sit on more than 240 acres.

The project is set to be completed by the start of the 2026 NFL Season, and by all accounts, everything is moving very well. So far, all targets are being met either on time or early.

Actual construction began in May 2023, and cranes, dump trucks, and construction trade workers have been hammering away for over a year and a half to get the stadium up and running. It's been exciting watching the stadium go from a parking lot to a large hole in the ground and now to what actually looks like a stadium.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently took to social media and shared a few photos of the stadium's progress, snapping pics from different areas of the stadium and the view of downtown Buffalo from the stadium's party deck. Check those images out below; they're pretty cool to see.