3 Potentially Fatal Food Recalls New Yorkers Need To Know About

Everyday there seems to be a new food recall that affects consumers in New York. And the recalls lately have been for serious things like undeclared allergens or contamination. These 3 recent food recalls affect New Yorkers.

Recall In New York State Of Over 70 Beef And Poultry Products

More than 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled in New York State due to a serious health risk. A Swan Lake, New York establishment, Pelleh Poultry Corporation, has issued a recall for 708 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products. More than 70 products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat beef and poultry products at the center of the recall were packaged on various dates from October 25, through November 20, 2023. The products have the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The potentially contaminated products were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New York State, as well as, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Laboratory testing found that the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Get more details here.

Chicken Fried Rice Recall In New York Due To Contamination

A ready-to-eat chicken fried rice product is being recalled in New York due to potential contamination. Garland Ventures, located in Garland, Texas, establishment, recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The was products were produced on November 10, 2023. The establishment number “EST. P-31993” is located inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in New York and nationwide.

12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

Get more details here.

Recall: Chocolate Brownies Sold In New York May Be Fatal

Brownies sold in New York State may be fatal to some people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Dianne's Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Massachusettes has issued a voluntary recall.

Dianne's Fine Desserts is recalling 512 cases (2048 trays) of Gordon Food Service Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Decadent Brownies (GFS#226240) and Sienna Bakery® Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies (GFS#226260). The packages of the inner trays of brownies are mislabeled and do not include peanuts. Anyone who has a peanut allergy and consumes the brownies could have a potentially fatal reaction.Get more details here.

