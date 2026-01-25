Under No Circumstances Should New Yorkers Travel To These Places

As the federal government wages war on some countries and levies threats of invasion against others, America's standing in the world has certainly taken a hit. Many international travelers will tell you that it was hard enough traveling abroad as an American. Now, it's becoming even more difficult. Americans not only face social judgment from citizens in other countries due to our actions worldwide, but we are also facing real threats of violence.

New Yorkers should avoid traveling to these 8 places under threat of detainment, violence, and even death. U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, has issued dire warnings regarding international travel. The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for citizens. Travel advisories are assigned levels numbered 1 through 4. A level 4 advisory is the most severe, which advises, "Do not travel."

"This is the highest advisory level due to life-threatening risks. Specific risks are described in the Travel Advisory. The U.S. government may have very limited or no ability to help, including during an emergency. We advise that U.S. citizens do not travel to the country, or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so."

Travel advisories that are considered levels 1 and 2 are reviewed by the Dept. of State every 12 months. Those considered levels 3 and 4 are reviewed at least every 6 months.

New Yorkers Should Avoid Traveling To 8 Level 4 "Do Not Travel" Countries

1. Mali

A level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory has been placed on the African country of Mali due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, unrest, and health. Mali is no longer issuing visas to Americans as of January 1, 2026.

2. Belarus Travel Advisory

The State Dept. updated its level 4 advisory for the Eastern European country Belarus on December 29, 2025. The Belarus government may be arbitrarily enforcing local laws, putting travelers from New York at risk of detention.

3. Russia Travel Advisory

The risk of traveling to Russia is high for New Yorkers, and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has is operating with reduced staff. New Yorkers who do not heed the warning face harassment, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, and wrongful detention by Russian officials. There is also a possibility of terrorism. The travel advisory was updated on December 29, 2025.

4. Yemen

New Yorkers are warned not to travel to the West Asian country of Yemen due to the threat of terrorism, unrest, crime, health risks, kidnapping, and landmines.

5. Syria

As of December 11, 2025, the State Dept. issued a "Do Not Travel" warning for the West Asian country of Syria. New Yorkers are at risk of being victims of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage taking, and armed conflict in Syria.

6. Venezuela Travel Advisory

A 'Do Not Travel' advisory has been issued for Venezuela. The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, says there is a threat of crime, civil unrest, kidnappings, and the arbitrary enforcement of local laws. The country also has a poor health infrastructure. On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the State Dept. instructed all Americans to depart immediately.

7. South Sudan

New Yorkers are warned not to travel to South Sudan due to the risk of unrest, crime, health risks, kidnapping, and landmines. "Journalists regularly report being harassed in South Sudan, and many have been killed while covering the conflict."

8. The Republic of Haiti Travel Advisory

A 'Do Not Travel' advisory has been issued for Haiti. The U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs says,

"Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On July 27, 2023, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees."

Kidnappings are widespread in Haiti, and New Yorkers may be at risk. In addition, violent crimes, such as armed robberies and carjackings, have increased.

