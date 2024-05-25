Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering Rewards In These 10 Cases

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering various rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these 9 cases. If you have any information, you can report it anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the "Buffalo Tips" app, or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org.

1. Suspect In The Murders Of Jamie Norton and Joseph Lovett

Reward of up to $9,000

The two victims were killed on August 5, 2009, at 72 Hischback in Buffalo. A reward of up to $9,000 is being offered.

2. Suspect In The Murder Of Jazzmine Fomby

Reward of up to $7,500

Jazzmine Fomby, a 14-year-old girl, was killed on May 4, 2024, on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Five other juveniles were shot.

3. Suspect In The Murders Of Babul Meah and Abu Yousuf

Reward of up to $7,500

The two victims were killed on Zenner Street in Buffalo on April 27, 2024. A reward of $7,500 is being offered.

4. Suspect Wanted: Evan Nix

Reward of up to $2,500

Evan Nix is wanted by the Jamestown Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest or indictment.

5. Suspect Wanted: Ricky Caldwell

Reward of up to $2,500

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information about Ricky Caldwell. He is on parole for Attempted Robbery and has an active parole warrant.

6. Suspect In The Murder Of Jaylen Griffin

Reward of up to $7,500

Jaylen Griffin's body was found in the attic of a home on Sheffield Avenue in the City of Buffalo on April 12, 2024. He was last seen on August 20, 2020, leaving his home in the Central Terminal area of Buffalo. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 that leads to the person(s) responsible for the murder of Jaylen.

7. Suspect In The Shooting Of Daquan McDow and Darryl Collins

Reward of up to $5,000

Daquan McDow and Darryl Collins were shot at the Sprenger Park basketball courts in Buffalo on March 13, 2024. Crime Stopper WNY is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

8. Suspect In The Shooting Of Sade Paige

Reward of up to $5,000

Sade Paige was shot on March 15, 2024, near Phelps Street and Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo. Crime Stopper WNY is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

9. Suspect Wanted: Nicholas Gaskin

Reward of up to $2,500

There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of Nicholas Gaskin. He is wanted for a federal bail violation.

10. Suspect In The Shooting Of Samuel Wynn

Reward of up to $5,000

Crime Stopper WNY is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) who shot Samuel Wynn. He was shot in the area of 1254 Williams Street in Buffalo.