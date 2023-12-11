Chicken Fried Rice Recall In New York Due To Contamination

A ready-to-eat chicken fried rice product is being recalled in New York due to potential contamination. Garland Ventures, located in Garland, Texas, establishment, recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

What Is Listeriosis?

Unfortunately, listeriosis seems to be commonplace in the American food chain. There have been many recalls this year due to its potential contamination. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The was products were produced on November 10, 2023. The establishment number “EST. P-31993” is located inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in New York and nationwide.

12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

The product should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away. Consumers who purchased the recalled products can contact Evelyn Tsai or Phoebe Hsu at Garland Ventures by calling 972-485-8878 or emailing evelyntsai@ballyplus.com or phoebehsu@ballyplus.com.

Recall In New York State Of Beef And Poultry Products

The chicken fried rice products are not the only products to be recalled due to potential listeria contamination. More than 700 pounds of beef and poultry products are being recalled in New York State due to a serious health risk. A Swan Lake, New York establishment, Pelleh Poultry Corporation, has issued a recall for 708 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products. More than 70 products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

