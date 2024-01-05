Finally, Buffalo is shining as it deserves to. Way too many times, Buffalo lands at the top of "bad" lists, for things like bed bugs, poverty, and gun violence. But, Clever is giving Buffalo its due praise.

My mother's family is all from Western New York, so I would come here during the summertime. I never spent much time in the city, but I was close since my grandmother lived in Lancaster. I always enjoyed coming to the Buffalo area.

Fast forward to when I first moved to Buffalo in 2015, a lot of people warned me. They said don't go downtown, be careful of who you talk to, and spoke negatively about the city. Against their advice, I moved right into the heart of downtown and loved it. I would have still been there if my landlord hadn't tried to raise my rent by a ridiculous amount. Buffalo has so many unique things to offer, it's a shame that it doesn't land atop more "good" lists.

Clever Names Buffalo Best City In America

Aside from having the best NFL fans in the entire league, there are so many other good things about Buffalo. According to Clever,

Buffalo, New York, is America's best overall city in 2023! It is also the second-best city for commuters and has seen the second-lowest increase in home prices in the nation, making it one of the best cities to live in the U.S.

Buffalo jumped up significantly in rank. Last year it was #21 on Clever's list of Best Cities In America.

Clever determined that Buffalo is the best city based on the results of 16 studies it published in 2023. Of those studies, Buffalo's highest rankings were for Inflation vs. Home Prices and Best Commuter Cities.

Buffalo Highlights From Clever's Study

Food City Rank: 8

Affordable Housing Rank: 3

Overall Score: 100

