2 squatters injured in fire at vacant lumber yard in Lakewood, NJ

2 squatters injured in fire at vacant lumber yard in Lakewood, NJ

Fire at a vacant lumber yard in Lakewood 1/8/24 (The Lakewood Scoop)

🔥Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles

🔥Two squatters inside were found inside the former lumberyard

🔥The cause of the fire is under investigation

LAKEWOOD – The cause of a fire that injured two people at a vacant lumber yard remains under investigation.

The fire started at the building on Ocean Avenue (Route 88) just after 4 p.m., according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The fire produced black smoke that could be seen for several miles. It also closed Route 88 into the evening.

Smoke from a former lumber yard fire in Lakewood 1/8/24 (The Lakewood Scoop)
loading...

Building for sale

The building was thought to be vacant at the time but firefighters found two squatters inside the building, according to Staffordsmith. They were hospitalized but Staffordsmith did not have an update on their condition Wednesday morning.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Long & Foster Real Estate the property has been on the market with an asking price of $2.3 million.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall

It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023

Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Lakewood, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM