2 squatters injured in fire at vacant lumber yard in Lakewood, NJ

🔥Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles

🔥Two squatters inside were found inside the former lumberyard

🔥The cause of the fire is under investigation

LAKEWOOD – The cause of a fire that injured two people at a vacant lumber yard remains under investigation.

The fire started at the building on Ocean Avenue (Route 88) just after 4 p.m., according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The fire produced black smoke that could be seen for several miles. It also closed Route 88 into the evening.

Smoke from a former lumber yard fire in Lakewood Smoke from a former lumber yard fire in Lakewood 1/8/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Building for sale

The building was thought to be vacant at the time but firefighters found two squatters inside the building, according to Staffordsmith. They were hospitalized but Staffordsmith did not have an update on their condition Wednesday morning.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to Long & Foster Real Estate the property has been on the market with an asking price of $2.3 million.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall It was the last Christmas Eve for New Jersey's Monmouth Mall in Eatontown before major redevelopment in 2024. Here's what it looked like on that day. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant