NJ schools have early dismissals for heavy rain — Tuesday, Jan. 9

Rain moving in Tuesday that is expected to get heavier as the afternoon goes on has led some schools to close early.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow remains concerned about the high-impact storm, which will start with bands of heavy rain in the afternoon that will become heavier and steadier.

"The heaviest rain will fall during the Tuesday evening hours, possibly topping an inch per hour in spots. That will lead to a rapid increase in ponding and flooding issues. (I expect 60 to 80 percent of this storm's rainfall to occur in this "brunt" period.) The biggest downpours will likely occur to the north and west," Zarrow said.

Flooded roads on Wednesday morning could make for difficult driving including school buses and a possible delay in the start of classes.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

