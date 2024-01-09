14 NJ counties recorded fewer traffic deaths in 2023

There were 585 fatal crashes on New Jersey's roads in 2023, according to preliminary data.

And that's actually a pleasant number, compared to previous years.

According to New Jersey officials, the count of fatal crashes decreased by 9.4% in 2023, from 646 in 2022.

Across those crashes, based on initial data gathered as of Jan. 8 of this year, a total of 617 people lost their lives. That number is down from 689 in 2022. The fatality total in 2021 was 697.

According to the preliminary data, driver deaths decreased by 12.4% from 2022 to 2023, and passenger fatalities declined by 16.5%. In 2023, 175 pedestrians were killed — down from 191 in 2022.

"The decline in traffic fatalities in New Jersey in 2023 is worthy of recognition and a positive step forward," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin. "The last two years marked the two highest years for traffic fatalities in New Jersey since 2007. This reduction gives us hope that our statewide efforts to make our roads safer are working."

According to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, New Jersey is among 33 states to experience a decline in traffic fatalities during the first three quarters of 2023.

At 64, Middlesex County recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities in 2023, the preliminary figures show. Fourteen of New Jersey's 2021 counties recorded a decline in fatalities. The decline was at least 30% in Burlington, Cape May, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Salem, and Sussex counties.

"With over 600 lives lost on our roads this year, we must recognize that our work is far from finished," said Michael Rizol Jr., director of the Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

In the years to come, the Division said, there will be a continued focus on reducing hazards that most often contribute to roadway tragedies, including speeding, impaired and distracted driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

