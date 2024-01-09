‘The Machine’ adds a second show in Atlantic City this year

🎤 Popular comedian Bert Kreischer adds a second Atlantic City show

🎤 Tickets go on sale this Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — He is so popular that stand-up comic Bert Kreischer has added a second show in Atlantic City as part of his “Tops Off World Tour.”

The second show is set for Saturday, March 16 at 10:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

It will follow the shirtless comic’s previously announced first show, set for Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Kreischer’s career has evolved from being Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation,” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics of all time, and now a movie star.

In 2022, Pollstar listed the Florida native as #4 in the “Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours,” performing to sold-out arenas around the world.

Forbes described "The Machine" as “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there’s a way to take his party boy antics into middle age.”

Tickets for Kreischer’s second show go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

