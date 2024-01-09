This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Internet casino gaming has not only thrived in New Jersey over the past ten years, but it has also become a major force in the financial industry. The state's economy has benefited greatly from the roughly $7 billion in income that this digital industry has brought in for casinos and its affiliates since November 2013.

Nine casinos in Atlantic City, which had previously struggled under the pandemic lockdowns, have discovered a ray of hope in this virtual world. The closing of land-based casinos brought attention to the growing online gambling market, which in those crucial months amounted to an almost exclusive source of income.

Contrasting Adoption Across the States

Despite New Jersey's success story, the popularity of online casinos in the United States is still a localized phenomenon. Only a few states now allow online casino gambling: New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

This stands in stark contrast to the wider environment, where these internet gaming channels have not become as popular. While Rhode Island is in the process of implementing laws allowing for online casino gambling, Nevada, which is well-known for its busy Las Vegas strip, limits its online offers to poker.

Analyzing the Hesitance

The careful rise of online gambling in New Jersey and the rest of the nation is explained by a variety of factors, according to industry experts, casino operators and online gaming organizations.

A primary apprehension among interested parties is the possibility of virtual platforms consuming the earnings of conventional physical casinos. Even though industry analysts say this concern is unjustified, it nonetheless influences other states' decision-making processes significantly.

The primacy of online sports betting, which has gained popularity quickly and extensively and eclipsed the demand for online casinos, further complicates matters. In two-thirds of the states in the United States, sports betting accounts for almost 90% of total wagering, demonstrating a distinct trend in the gambling industry.

The Search for New Revenue Sources

Supporters of internet casinos are nonetheless upbeat about the industry's potential for expansion. They contend that states may look into new ways to raise money for taxes if federal economic stimulus assistance ends, with online gambling being a strong contender.

Howard Glaser of Light & Wonder, a technology business in the online gaming industry, has stated that New Jersey online casinos are a model of success. He thinks that as states look for profitable ways to boost their economy, a sizable proportion of them will embrace online casino gaming.

State-Specific Challenges and Perceptions

However, there are certain challenges on the way to online casinos becoming widely accepted in the United States. The managing director of the gaming analytics company Eilers & Krejcik, Chris Krafcik, emphasizes the states' prudent attitude. Legislators perceive online casinos as a higher-risk and more serious gambling alternative than online sportsbooks.

The prevalence of internet behemoths such as DraftKings and FanDuel, who command over half of the US online gaming industry, presents an additional level of difficulty for upcoming competitors. Krafcik's projection, which is still cautious, indicates that by the end of 2027, very few states will have legalized online casinos.

The Indiana Hesitation: A Case in Point

The state of Indiana serves as an example of the difficulties states thinking about legalizing internet casinos must overcome. Indiana lawmakers killed a plan that would have allowed internet casinos in February, mostly because of worries about how it would affect the state's already-existing brick-and-mortar casinos.

In a study, the Legislative Services Agency of Indiana warned of a possible loss of tax income from brick-and-mortar casinos and racinos of $134 million to $268 million yearly. Legislators in Indiana want to take up the matter again the following year, demonstrating their continued interest in the possibilities of internet gambling despite this setback.

Economic Impact and Tax Contributions

Internet gambling has substantial financial ramifications. According to the American Gaming Association, the states that allow online gambling have taken in a total of $16.3 billion. With $6.91 billion produced since November 2013, New Jersey online casinos are in first place.

Several other states have also made significant revenue and tax income contributions, including Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Connecticut. With $1.83 billion in tax income, Pennsylvania is the most on the list. New Jersey and Michigan, both of which generate over $1 billion, are closely behind.

Synergy Between Online and Physical Casinos

Internet gambling has not eaten into the earnings of land-based casinos, despite early fears to the contrary. In actuality, albeit at a slower rate, brick-and-mortar casino earnings have increased alongside their digital counterparts in the majority of jurisdictions where online gambling is permitted.

Industry insiders like Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz support this mutually beneficial partnership. According to Schwartz, New Jersey's experience proves that land-based and virtual casinos work well together. Casino earnings have steadied since the outbreak, while income from internet gaming keeps breaking records.

Conclusion

The prominence of New Jersey online casinos has outperformed forecasts, revolutionizing the gambling industry and contributing to the state's economic growth. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement's director, David Rebuck, praises the state for its ability to professionally and ethically encourage this expansion.

With legislation approved by Governor Phil Murphy extending the legality of internet gambling until 2028, New Jersey sets an example for other states considering making similar technological leaps. However, there are still a lot of moving parts involved in the national adoption of online casinos, including legal, cultural and economic considerations.

Although some states are cautious, New Jersey's success story might eventually lead to a wider acceptance of online gaming in the US gambling industry.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.