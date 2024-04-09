This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Casinos around the world remain the top venues to hold concerts. From The Star Gold Coast in Australia to the glamorous Las Vegas casinos, celebrities book these extravagant venues to host unforgettable performances that wow the masses. What is the allure behind casinos?

Why Are Casinos Popular With Iconic Performers?

Casino venues are excellent picks for musical concerts and performances for numerous reasons. These state-of-the-art facilities captivate guests to stay longer and spend more money. Likewise, the prestigious stages have on-call production support to roll out elaborate stage productions. Plus, most established casino brands collaborate with performers to market and boost their brands.

Apart from the amenities, casinos offer lucrative music residency contracts to iconic performers. For example, Lady Gaga’s “Enigma + Jazz & Piano” residency at the Park MGM between 2018 and 2022 earned her $78 million. It featured 74 performances with the possibility of extensions.

The Five Top Casino Destinations For Music Performances & Concerts

There are dozens of top casino destinations guaranteed to provide unique and memorable experiences. The fusion of gaming, vibrant nightlife, top tourist attractions, and world-class hotels keeps visitors coming all year round.

Here are some top casino destinations, you’ll love their prestigious stages and facilities.

1) The Star Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Featuring a state-of-the-art theater, and a fully equipped concert hall, the Star Gold Coast is a premier entertainment spot. It attracts the likes of Katy Perry, Robbie Wiliams, Queen + Adam Lambert, Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey, and John Farnham. The Star Gold Coast is a premier entertainment sport. Notably, Elton John’s performance at The Star Gold Coast was part of his farewell tour dubbed Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The harmony and choreography delivered by Human Nature, a famous Australian pop vocal group, remain unparalleled. The hotel promotes all events it hosts, ensuring they consistently reach capacity.

Its 24-hour casino has approximately 70 table games and over 1000 pokie machines allowing endless gaming.

2) The Allure of Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Did you know that Celine Dion made The Colosseum at Caesars Palace her residency for 15 years? This same world-class stage hosted Elton John's The Million Dollar Piano, and rock legend Rod Stewart's, Rod Stewart: The Hits, from 2011 to 2019. While Britney Spears opted for The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Lady Gaga showcased her musical prowess and performance at Park Theater at Park MGM.

Moving forward, the Las Vegas residencies of 2024 feature amazing artists. They include Christina Aguilera at Voltaire at the Venetian Resort, Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Wu-Tang Clan at the Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and Shania Twain at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

3) Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA

The seaside Atlantic City is home to world-class casino resorts that attract top music stars for residencies and concerts. Artists like Beyoncé had her residency at the Revel Ovation Hall in May 2012. Also, Bruce Springsteen opted for a one-night-only concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the establishment’s grand opening in April 2018. Furthermore, Madonna performed at the Boardwalk Hall as part of her Sticky & Sweet Tour. The casino organized an elaborate stage production comprising precise choreography, props, cutting-edge lighting and sound systems, extravagant set designs, and immersive multimedia elements.

Other music and concert performances by iconic stars in Atlantic City casino venues include Madonna, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.

4) Macao, China

When you crave a taste of Vegas in Asia, Macao, China, is the place to be. The vibrant city is home to extravagant casino resorts patronized by iconic music stars and performers. In February 2016, Madonna performed at the Cotai Arena within The Venetian Macao during her Rebel Heart Tour. This same venue had hosted Bruno Mars during his Hooligans in Wondaland Tour, and Justin Timberlake during his The 20/20 Experience World Tour.

Other top artists who have performed at the Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao include Beyoncé in November 2009, Mariah Carey in October 2010, Lady Gaga in May 2012, and Katy Perry in May 2018.

5) Monte Carlo, Monaco

Monte Carlo, Monaco is a glamorous tourist destination known for its prestigious casino, Grand Prix racing, cultural attractions, fine dining, and extravagant shopping options. Casinos like Casino Café de Paris and Casino de Monte-Carlo host exclusive concerts and performances by high-profile artists.

Did you know that Frank Sinatra performed at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club in 1958? The concert was part of a special event where he performed his classics like "Fly Me to the Moon," "My Way," and "New York, New York.". Likewise, Shirley Bassey, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, and Elton John also performed in Monte Carlo casinos.

Final Thoughts

Which of these top five casino destinations are you planning to visit? Going by the bookings in 2024, casino venues remain a favorite of these music stars. They will be so for years to come.

