TikTok Star Compares Broadway Street In New York And Buffalo

Millions of people travel to New York City to check out the lights and sights of the Big Apple. From Lady Liberty to the Central Park Zoo, there's something about the energy you get while walking the streets of NYC.

One of those streets that are extra special is Broadway in Manhattan.

Running for approximately 13 miles through Manhattan, Broadway is New York City's oldest street that runs north-south and is perhaps one of the most famous streets in the world. Traveling down Broadway will have you encounter several NYC landmarks, including the famous Flatiron Building, several Broadway theatres, and, of course, Times Square.

People all over the world know about Broadway. Many people are often surprised to find out that Broadway in Manhattan isn't the only Broadway that the Empire State has to offer.

The Queen City of New York State also has a Broadway, and as a viral TikTok star recently discovered, it isn't anything like Broadway in New York City.

TikTok Star From New York City Discovers Buffalo's Broadway

Buffalo's Broadway is also a major thoroughfare like its New York City namesake, running just over 3.5 miles west to east from Downtown Buffalo into Cheektowaga. Broadway, also known as New York State Route 130, has been part of Western New York since Joseph Ellicott laid out his original street grid plan in 1804.

New York City-based TikTok Star DaveO has made a few trips to Buffalo over the last few months, and in a viral video, he discussed that the only thing Buffalo's Broadway and New York City's Broadway have in common is their name.

This is not Broadway in NYC. This is Broadway in Buffalo, where they tell you to say far, far away.... and for good reason. This is the Bronx of Buffalo; deteriorating architecture, struggling businesses, and entire streets that Buffalo sanitation to seem to forget about.

-DaveO

This video is pretty funny in how he put it together, but it also points out the vast disparity between New York's neighborhoods.

Anyway, check it out for yourself and see what DaveO experienced when he discovered Buffalo's Broadway.

